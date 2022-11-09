Bao Tong, prominent Chinese liberal voice, dies at 90

BEIJING (AP) — Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died at age 90. Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father passed away peacefully Wednesday morning. Bao Tong was a top aide to former Communist Party general secretary Zhao Ziyang, who was deposed after expressing support for the student-led protests that called for more personal rights and an end to corruption and dictatorship. Zhao was placed under house arrest while Bao spent most of the rest of his life in prison or under some form of detention. Bao Pu moved to Hong Kong where he published works on Chinese politics.

