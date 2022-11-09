Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennylyvania is returning to Washington. He held his congressional seat against a challenge from conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet. Democrats hold that seat in a Scranton-based region where President Joe Biden spent his early childhood and the GOP has been making inroads. The result is a boost to Democrats’ hopes to retain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January. Meanwhile, Democratic election lawyer Chris Deluzio won an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh.