Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennylyvania is returning to Washington. He held his congressional seat against a challenge from conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet. Democrats hold that seat in a Scranton-based region where President Joe Biden spent his early childhood and the GOP has been making inroads. The result is a boost to Democrats’ hopes to retain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January. Meanwhile, Democratic election lawyer Chris Deluzio won an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.