Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes has won a third term representing Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, fending off a challenge from former Republican state Sen. George Logan and resisting a red wave that hit neighboring New York. National Republicans had hoped to flip the western and central-Connecticut district, banking on voter discontent over the economy and high inflation. Hayes focused heavily on abortion rights, arguing that Logan couldn’t be trusted on the issue despite promising he wouldn’t support a national ban. Hayes also touted her record of passing legislation and delivering funding to the district, including money for police departments.

