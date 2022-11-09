Corps finds no radioactive contamination at Missouri school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Testing by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found no radioactive contamination at a Missouri school that was shut down last month amid fears that nuclear material from a contaminated creek nearby had made its way into the school. Teams from the Corps’ St. Louis office began testing the interior of Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, and the soil around it in late October, days after the school board closed the school. The closure followed testing by a private firm that found concerning levels of contamination. The Corps said Wednesday that preliminary results found no evidence of radioactive material above what would be naturally occurring.

