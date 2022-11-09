Ex-student accused in racist attack banned from campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has permanently banned a white former student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs. University President Eli Capilouto said in a message to the UK community Wednesday that Sophia Rosing is no longer a student following the incident Sunday and will not be allowed to reenroll. The school’s investigation continues. Rosing had been set to graduate in May. Her attorney, Fred Peters, says she will seek help for the issues she has. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including assault and assault of a police officer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.