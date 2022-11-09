Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The former Yale University women’s soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme’s mastermind has been sentenced to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith also was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and ordered to forefit more than $550,000. He pleaded guilty in March 2019 to wire fraud for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to help students get into the elite Ivy League university as soccer recruits. Federal prosecutors had recommended no additional prison time beyond the one day he had already spent in custody.

