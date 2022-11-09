How AP decided the Georgia Senate race is headed to runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — There weren’t enough outstanding votes left to count in Georgia to push Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock over the 50% threshold he needed. That deficit is what led AP to determine Wednesday that Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker would be headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. The general election campaign was rife with vitriol over Walker’s past. It included accusations that he encouraged a former girlfriend to have a 2009 abortion, for which he allegedly paid. Avoiding attacks on Walker in the summer and early fall, Warnock stepped up his strikes in the closing weeks. Walker, who supports a national ban on abortion, called the allegations “foolishness.”

