ICC prosecutor seeks new arrest warrants for crimes in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he has submitted new applications for arrest warrants stemming from his investigations of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday in the first briefing by an ICC prosecutor from Libyan soil that the applications were submitted confidentially to the court’s independent judges, who will determine whether to issue arrest warrants. Therefore, he said, he couldn’t provide further details. But Khan says that “there will be further applications that we will make because the victims want to see action, and the evidence is available.” He adds that “it’s our challenge to make sure we have the resources (to) prioritize the Libya situation.”

