Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran have raged on streets with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country’s southeast. That’s even as the nation’s intelligence minister and an army official renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, has grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,825 others arrested in the unrest. The demonstrations continued into Thursday morning in the country.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.