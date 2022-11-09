Kenyans to enter South Africa visa-free from January

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The presidents of South Africa and Kenya say they have resolved a long-standing visa dispute. Their agreement means Kenyans will be able to visit South Africa visa-free for up to 90 days in a calendar year starting Jan. 1. South Africans already have received free visas on arrival in Kenya, while Kenyans were charged and required to provide proof of sufficient funds and return flight tickets. Kenyan President William Ruto is hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on his first official trip to the country. They directed their trade ministers to address barriers that limit trade between the two countries. Kenya and South Africa are among the strongest economies on the African continent.

