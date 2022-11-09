Library caught in flap over LGBTQ material loses millage

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An embattled western Michigan library targeted by residents opposed to LGBTQ materials on its shelves has lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township outside Grand Rapids will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget after the millage renewal was defeated in Tuesday’s general election. Unofficial results provided by the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office show nearly 56% of voters rejected the 10-year millage proposal. It also lost in the August primary amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials in the library’s stacks.

