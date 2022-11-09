Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian teenager died from shrapnel wounds during an Israeli raid near a flashpoint tomb in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian officials say 15-year-old Mahdi Hashash died on Wednesday before dawn, the latest fatality in nearly nightly Israeli raids during what has been one of the deadliest years in the conflict. The militant group Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade identified Hashash was one of its members. Israeli army said it was protecting civilians in the area when a suspect it did not identify placed an explosive nearby that detonated. On Tuesday, eight members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and their allies visited as Joseph’s Tomb.

