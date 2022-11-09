Peltola holds early lead in Alaska House race
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola led in early first-choice returns in the ranked choice election for Alaska’s only House seat. She led Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. Peltola embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she sought a full two-year term in a race that also included Libertarian Chris Bye. Young died in March, and Peltola won an August special election against Palin and Begich to serve out his term, which ends in January. Tuesday’s election was a ranked vote election. If a candidate does not win more than 50% of the vote in the first round, the race will go to tabulations on Nov. 23.