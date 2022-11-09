Pennsylvania Democrats kept suburbs, gained rural voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Sen.-elect John Fetterman scored decisive wins despite sluggish turnout from the Democratic bastion of Philadelphia. Fetterman is the lieutenant governor and credited his “every county, every vote” campaign aimed at white, working-class voters who had fled the Democratic Party. Shapiro is the state’s attorney general and emphasized outreach to Republicans.

