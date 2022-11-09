Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California has emerged from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout Wednesday in Southern California, as will gusty northerly winds. After the storm pounded the region on Tuesday, dry and slightly warmer weather is expected to return through the rest of the week. In the San Francisco Bay Area, meteorologists say scattered showers are expected for Wednesday, along with frost and freezing temperatures in the inland areas through the rest of the week.

