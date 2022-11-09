Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou

BEIJING (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Residents in districts encompassing almost 5 million people have been ordered to stay home at least through Sunday, with one member of each family allowed out once per day to purchase necessities. The order came Wednesday after the city of 13 million reported more than 2,500 cases over the previous 24 hours. China has retained its strict “zero-COVID” policy despite relatively low case numbers and no new deaths. The country’s borders remain largely closed and internal travel and trade is fraught with ever-changing quarantine regulations.

