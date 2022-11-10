Cambodian leader cautions against post-COVID complacency

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister has cautioned fellow Southeast Asian leaders against complacency, saying that even though economies are gradually recovering as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, there is much work to be done. Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, warned at the official opening ceremony of the group’s summit Friday that the region is “now at the most uncertain juncture.” He says: “We are now enjoying the fruits of our efforts and moving towards sustainable growth. We should always be vigilant as the current socio-economic situation in ASEAN as well as in the whole world remains fragile and divided.”

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.