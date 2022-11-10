EXPLAINER: World Cup host Qatar relies on desalination

WASHINGTON (AP) — World Cup host Qatar is among the world’s most water-stressed countries. It’s a problem the tiny, wealthy Persian Gulf emirate has largely paid its way out of thanks to expensive technology known as desalination that makes seawater drinkable. The country that’s normally home to 2.9 million people receives less than four inches of rain per year on average and has no surface water. Qatar will increase its water supply by 10% during the World Cup when an expected 1.2 million people will descend on the country.

