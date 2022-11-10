Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns. But police say nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked Thursday. Public ERT television says the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. But Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request.

