Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation. It’s a sweeping update that could put protections in place in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s Equal Rights Amendment amends the state Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” It is a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal Equal Rights Amendment that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.