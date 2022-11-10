People with disabilities raise voices at climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A group of climate activists who focus on disability rights have been pushing for several years for inclusion of disability rights in international climate action pledges. Last year, they were officially recognized by the U.N. climate conference, also known as COP26. This year they are pushing for further inclusion at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Climate activists with disabilities say it’s vital that they be included and considered in these action plans since they make up a substantial subset of the global population and are more vulnerable than able-bodied people to the effects of climate change.

By DREW COSTLEY and TERESA de MIGUEL Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.