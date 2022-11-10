Swedish nuke reactor back up; no reason given for shutdown

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The sole reactor of a nuclear power plant in southern Sweden is working again but the plant remains disconnected from the country’s power grid. The power station’s Oskarshamn 3 reactor was shut down Wednesday due to unexpected turbine problems. A plant spokesperson said “the disturbance that caused the turbine stop was fixed” late that night. She said Thursday that the plant’s operator, OKG, never comments on the causes of shutdowns. The spokesperson says the plant is gearing up gradually and will go back on the power grid when it reached its full production capacity of 1,450 megawatts. No radiation leaks or other potential hazards were reported in Wednesday’s shutdown.

