Vatican auditor sues over ouster as new dirty laundry aired

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A new chapter has opened in Pope Francis’ financial reform effort: The Vatican’s first auditor general and his deputy have sued the Holy See for 9.3 million euros ($9.5 million) for wrongful dismissal. In a lawsuit made public Thursday, Libero Milone and his deputy alleged they were essentially extorted by Vatican gendarmes and forced to resign in 2017 or risk arrest for their work investigating and auditing the Holy See’s murky finances. The Vatican spokesman’s office declined to comment Thursday.

