Vegas elections chief: Counting going ‘as quickly as we can’

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The elections chief in Nevada’s most populous county is defending the pace of vote-counting as tightly contested races for U.S. Senate, House and the governor’s office remain too early to call. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Thursday that workers are moving as quickly as possible, but also making sure they are validating signatures and identities. Gloria says there are more than 50,000 outstanding votes in Clark County. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is trailing Republican Adam Laxalt and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

