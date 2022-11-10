Watches, daggers and cricket ice cream: Asian summit treats

BANGKOK (AP) — A custom wristwatch from Cambodian leader Hun Sen at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, a foot-long dagger at the G-20 meetings in Bali, and cricket ice cream and Thai noodles with worm sauce at the APEC talks in Bangkok. World leaders have a surfeit of swag and surprises awaiting them as they attend back-to-back-to-back summits in Asia starting this week. G-20 organizers say leaders will also be asked to wear colorful shirts made of a traditional Balinese fabric, similar to those that Indonesia gave out at the 2013 APEC meetings in which the country revived the on-again, off-again summit tradition of a “silly shirt” group photo.

