Why Arizona election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday, as officials continued to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor. It’s taking a long time to count Arizona’s votes, which are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although in cycles past, the intervening pause has become a contentious time during which doubts about an election’s integrity has drawn questions. The Associated Press hasn’t called winners for all of Arizona’s top-of-the-ticket races. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting all of those ballots can take a long time, particularly in a county as large as Maricopa, with a total of 4.5 million.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.