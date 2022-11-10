Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been tallied until after election night. Nevada has had problems with long lines of voters at poll close, although Nevadans have traditionally opted to vote early. The state has also expanded absentee voting. Officials warned this year that it would take days for the counties including Las Vegas and Reno to process the outstanding ballots.

