6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance ‘Whiteout’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, one author isn’t enough to write a novel. You might need two, four or even six. Dhonielle Clayton is a bestselling young adult author who brought in five of her well-known friends, including Tiffany D. Jackson, Nicola Yoon and Angie Thomas, to collaborate on stories about the love lives of Black teens. Their “Blackout” was a bestseller in 2021 and is being adapted for a Netflix series, in conjunction with the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company. They have now completed a second book, “Whiteout,” set on a snowy day in Atlanta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.