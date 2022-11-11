Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration has ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. At a global climate conference in Egypt on Friday, Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The new Environmental Protection Agency rule follows up on a methane rule the Democratic president announced last year. The American Exploration and Production Council represents the largest independent oil and gas companies in the U.S. and says it appreciates changes made by the EPA.

By MATTHEW DALY and SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press

