Captain of burning dive boat pleads not guilty in 34 deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The captain of a dive boat that burned and sank off California three years ago with 34 people trapped below deck has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. Captain Jerry Boylan was arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles federal court for the second time. A federal judge tossed out the original indictment on a technicality on the third anniversary of the tragedy aboard the Conception. A Dec. 20 trial has been scheduled. Boylan faces 10 years in prison if convicted of what’s known as “seaman’s manslaughter” for alleged misconduct, gross negligence and inattention to duties. Prosecutors say Boylan failed to post a night watchman.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and EUGENE GARCIA Associated Press

