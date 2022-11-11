Ethiopia asserts 70% of Tigray now under military control

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s lead negotiator in ongoing peace talks is asserting that 70% of the country’s northern Tigray region is now under military control and aid deliveries have resumed to the area. National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted the information on Friday as the talks continued in neighboring Kenya. But there is no immediate confirmation from aid workers or Tigray spokesmen. The United States is applying pressure on Ethiopia’s government to swiftly deliver aid and basic services to the long cut-off region of more than 5 million people. The peace deal says Ethiopia will “expedite” both aid and services to Tigray, where food and basic medical supplies have run low.

