LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin has admitted spying for Russia and faces up to 14 years in prison. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act. Prosecutors say he gave Russia’s military attache in Berlin information including details of the activities, identities, addresses and phone numbers of British civil servants. Smith admitted guilt during a hearing last week at London’s Central Criminal Court. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday. Prosecutors say Smith was motivated by a hatred of Britain and was angry that the embassy flew the rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum of 14 years.

