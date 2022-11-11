Haitian police briefly lose control of armored car

HAVANA (AP) — Just weeks after the United States and Canada sent a fleet of armored vehicles to Haiti to keep gangs at bay, Haitian police briefly lost control of one of the cars. The incident speaks to the difficult path ahead for the Caribbean country paralyzed by gang warfare. Officials say the armored car was on the outskirts of the capital when it got caught in a sand trap and was assaulted by minors wielding Molotov cocktails. Police fled the vehicle in an attempt to avoid armed conflict and young men surrounding the vehicle while firing automatic weapons in the air. Police said Friday that they later reclaimed the vehicle.

