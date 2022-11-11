How Georgia’s Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia. Two runoff election wins then tipped the chamber into Democratic hands. This year, there are new rules in place for the runoff, which yet again could determine Senate control, unless one party wins both of the pending Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker on Nov. 8.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.