Just Stop Oil pauses UK highway protest that snarled traffic

LONDON (AP) — British climate activists say they are suspending a days-long protest that has clogged a major highway around London. The group Just Stop Oil said Friday it was pausing its campaign of “civil resistance” on the M25 highway. Over the last four days its activists have climbed gantries above the highway and forcing it to close in several places. Just Stop Oil wants the U.K. government to halt new oil and gas projects. It has sparked headlines, debate and a government crackdown on disruptive protests since it launched its actions earlier this year. Its activists have blocked roads and bridges and splattered a Vincent van Gogh painting in London’s National Gallery with tomato soup.

