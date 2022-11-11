Justices cheered at conservative group’s anniversary dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. The justices turned out Thursday night to celebrate the group that helped then-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans move the American judiciary to the right. Justice Samuel Alito got a loud ovation in the main hall at Washington’s Union Station. Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke briefly. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh also attended. The Federalist Society’s dinner came at a moment when opinion surveys show Americans think the Supreme Court is becoming more political and give it dismal approval ratings.

