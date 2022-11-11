Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship has docked in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy. as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government. The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port on Friday. They were undergoing health and security checks at a military base. European rescue group SOS Mediterranee, which operates the ship, said the migrants included 57 children. France, in retaliation, has increased border checks. The diplomatic spat has enraged the far-right in France, who have lashed out at President Emmanuel Macron, and the center-left in Italy, who say Italy’s new premier should not be fighting with key partners like France in Europe.

By BARBARA SURK and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

