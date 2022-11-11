Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor has repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The move came on Friday. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 14.