Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker in a key swing district the GOP has targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner’s circle on Friday, ensuring all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in the rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system that includes ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

