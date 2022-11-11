Thai crocodile farmers want trade restrictions relaxed

SRI RACHA, Thailand (AP) — Crocodile farmers in Thailand are suggesting a novel approach to saving the country’s dwindling number of endangered wild crocodiles. Only about 100 Siamese crocodiles are estimated to be living in the wild in Thailand, while crocodile farmers are raising millions of the reptiles in captivity. Thailand’s crocodile industry slumped during the pandemic and is now seeking to have the tight regulations on international trade of their products relaxed, while also spearheading an effort to restock Siamese crocodiles in the wild. Thailand will propose easing trade restrictions at next week’s meeting in Panama of the 184-nation CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.