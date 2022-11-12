Colorado police arrest suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Aurora, Colorado, say they have arrested a suspect as part of their investigation into a Friday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. Aurora police said Saturday that they have detained an 18-year-old suspect and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. KCNC-TV CBS Colorado, citing police, reported that the suspect knew the two victims, and that the victims were related. Officials said the victims were shot while walking down the street on Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the 12-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The 14-year-old remains hospitalized.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.