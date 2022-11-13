Shots fired at University of Virginia, police seek suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia issued a warning to students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of shots fired on the campus. The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “active attacker firearm.” The UVA Police Department has posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.” The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports there was no information immediately available about possible casualties. UVA President Jim Ryan has confirmed the report in a tweet and asked the university community to “please shelter in place.” The Times-Dispatch reports a UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road says she heard six shots fired.

