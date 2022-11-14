Hippos, sharks up for protection at UN wildlife conference
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
Hippos that are poached for their skin and teeth and sharks that are caught for their fins are up for protection at a United Nations wildlife conference. They are among 600 species that could get greater protection at a 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) meeting. It opens Nov. 14 in Panama and runs through Nov. 25. The conference, which focuses on trade in plants and animals, will also consider a proposal to relax the trade in elephant ivory.