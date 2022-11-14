Italy, France call for ‘full cooperation’ after migrant flap

ROME (AP) — The presidents of Italy and France are seeking to tamp down tensions over migration. They have issued a joint statement asserting the need for “full cooperation” on a host of issues and the importance of strong bilateral relations after days of diplomatic barbs over the fate of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. The row erupted last week when Italy forced France to accept a humanitarian rescue ship, the Ocean Viking, with 234 migrants aboard. France retaliated by suspending its participation in a European Union solidarity pact to accept 3,000 relocated migrants and sent officers to reinforce its southern border crossings. Italy is seeking to raise the matter at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting Monday.

