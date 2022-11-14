Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death, Boise television station KTVB reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.

Court records do not show if Wondra has an attorney. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Michael Vaughan was last seen July 27, 2021, outside his family home in the rural southwestern Idaho town of Fruitland, about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northwest of Boise. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the region for months, but no sign of the child was found.

On Saturday investigators began searching again, using a tractor and specially-trained dogs to dig up the backyard of a house in Fruitland not far from Vaughan’s home.

“During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found … As a result we obtained a search warrant,” Huff said on Saturday.

On Monday, Huff told KTVB that a credible lead brought police to the home, and that Wondra was one of the occupants.

“We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected,” Huff said.

Investigators have excavated much of the back yard of the home looking for Vaughan’s remains. Huff said they intend to excavate the entire yard.