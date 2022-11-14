Selena Gomez honored for mental health advocacy work

BOSTON (AP) — Pop star and actor Selena Gomez is being honored for her work as an advocate for mental health awareness. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation says Monday that the 30-year-old entertainer is the recipient of this year’s Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion. The organization says Gomez was chosen because she’s used her celebrity and her own personal mental health struggles to help other young people get the help they need. In 2020, Gomez revealed that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and she’s spoken publicly about the challenges of managing her mental health. She’s also donated $1.7 million to mental health organizations.

