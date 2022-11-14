Serious school bus crash reported in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Monday morning that Kentucky State Police are on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and said authorities were responding swiftly. He didn’t immediately have further information. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken to area hospitals. It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.

