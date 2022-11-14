Shaun Tan to Emily in Paris: Reach for books as worthy gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — Books are an easy gift choice, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be fresh. There’s always a great selection around the holidays for a range of ages and interests. Among the possibilities this holiday season are “Creature” by Shaun Tan, an “Emily in Paris” cookbook and a new special edition of “Neverwhere.” That’s Neil Gaiman’s dark urban fantasy that explores an alternative London. Mo Willems’ famous pigeon is back and this time he rides a roller coaster. Two notable books explore African fashion. Another delves into Black cinema. And there’s the latest novel from America’s most popular fiction writer, Colleen Hoover.

