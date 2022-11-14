Shooting at peanut parade kills 1, wounds 1; teen arrested

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an apparent fight between spectators at the National Peanut Festival in Alabama led to a shooting that left one person dead and one wounded. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing its conclusion when a series of gunshots rang out. Dothan Police say 18-year-old Mekhi Nasir Lawton was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen of Dothan. He was also charged with assault in the wounding of another person. Lawton turned himself in and was jailed with bond set at $1.5 million. Police say the shooting wasn’t directly connected to the parade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.