Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies. With the world threatened by recession as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict is the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state.” U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Monday, seeking to find common ground despite antagonisms over trade, technology and other issues.

